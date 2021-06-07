Arrest made, several catalytic convertors seized in JPD, FBI assisted raid
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars for running a chop shop in Jackson.
Police say Anthony Harrell, 49, is charged with operating the shop after investigators seized several catalytic converters and other vehicle parts during a search warrant.
JPD says a Federal Bureau of Investigation task force assisted in the raid at the illegal business on South Gallatin Street, which is near Highway 80.
