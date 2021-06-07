‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Crime Stoppers in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Carlos Desmond Dozier.

Dozier is wanted for failure to appear on charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing law enforcement.

Dozier is described as a black male, 5′11 and 235 pounds. He has a tattoo of “CHB” in the middle of his brow, a star tattoo on his right cheek and a tattoo of “Pray For Me” and a woman on the right side of his neck.

He also has a spider tattoo on his left hand and tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Dozier has previous convictions of sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by felon.

Carlos Desmond is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Carlos Dozier can be found would be eligible for a “Reward of Up To” $2500.00.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

