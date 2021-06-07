Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade