Ag commissioner Gipson elected president of the Southern U.S. Trade Association

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was elected to serve as President of the Southern U.S. Trade Association.(Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was elected to serve as President of the Southern U.S. Trade Association.

SUSTA works cooperatively with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service to facilitate trade between local U.S. food companies and international buyers.

“I am honored that my colleagues have invested their trust in me to serve in this leadership role to promote and expand international marketing opportunities for southern food and agricultural companies,” said Gipson.

“SUSTA provides small- and medium-sized food and agriculture businesses unique opportunities, including financial assistance, to explore new markets and meet foreign buyers.”

