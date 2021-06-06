Southern Miss advances to finals, defeats Florida St. 7-4

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Mississippi overcame a 4-1 deficit to defeat Florida St. 7-4 to advance to the regional finals.

The Golden Eagles are set to play Ole Miss later tonight. The Rebels will only have to win once to advance, while Southern Miss will have to win twice.

With an Eagle victory tonight, the two teams will face off tomorrow for a chance to advance to the Super Regionals.

