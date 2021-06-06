Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was killed purchasing an ATV in Holmes County. His sister said he was known for purchasing and fixing 4-wheelers, so this tragedy came as a surprise.

Morgan Craig said her brother Kyle Craig was very familiar with four-wheelers, and anything else that came to repairs.

“He always had a hustle,” said Morgan. “Teachers have come forward and said he always fixed pencil sharpeners and stuff around the classroom. His hands were made to fix stuff.”

Morgan said ever since he was 16-years-old, Kyle would buy and sell 4-wheelers all the time, and he used Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as his source of communication.

He had spoken to a seller he knew about in Holmes County, and he arrived around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Morgan said that was the last time she heard from her brother.

“It said that his phone was off,” said Morgan. “When I saw that his phone was dead, I just knew. Kyle would buy a charger for $500, that was just the kind of person he was.”

When the family didn’t hear from him Thursday morning, they all got in their cars and made the four hour trek to his last location found on their 360 app, which is an app that tracks your location.

“The 360 app is linked to everyone’s phone in the family,” said Morgan. “I jumped in the car so fast, me and my babies didn’t stop. I didn’t even brush my hair.”

The location brought her to Long Branch Road near a truck stop in Holmes County.

“His exact pin brought me to his exact location,” said Morgan. “I could go out to the road because I had my kids, but my fiancé went out there and that’s where he was found. His dad arrived before the police and walked up to see his son.”

According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, Montavious Landfair is wanted in the death of Kyle Craig. The department also has three juveniles in custody on unrelated charges. The sheriff said the juveniles are being questioned.

The sheriff said Kyle’s Gray Ram 2500 pickup truck was missing, but a trailer attached to it was found on I-55. According to Morgan, it was full of bullet holes and all the belonging he had in there were stolen.

“So many people have come forward and said this is what they do,” said Morgan. “They set people up and they rob them.”

Despite the tragedy, Morgan said she wants to remember Kyle for who he was.

“There’s nothing that my brother wouldn’t do for me,” said Morgan. “I just want justice to be served. His legacy will live on. He leaves behind a son, and that little boy doesn’t have anyone watch him walk, talk or drive a car. Justice will be served for Kyle here.”

Anyone with any information on Montavious Landfair, make sure to contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

