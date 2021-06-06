Baby Faces
Ole Miss beats Florida St. 4-3, Doug Nikhazy records 16 strikeouts

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Doug Nikhazy tied a program record with 16 strikeouts and No. 12 overall seed Mississippi beat No. 3 regional seed Florida State 4-3 in the winners bracket game of the Oxford Regional.

Nikhazy struck out every player in the Seminoles starting lineup at least once as he joined Robert Earl Siedell (1962), Jamey Price (1995) and Drew Pomeranz (2009) in the Ole Miss record book for strikeouts in a game.

Taylor Broadway struck out the side in the ninth and earned his 15th save of the season with two perfect innings of relief for the Rebels.

Logan Lacey and Isaiah Perry hit home runs in Florida State’s three-run fifth inning.

