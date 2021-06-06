Baby Faces
Mississippi State ends VCU’s 22-game win streak with rout

SOURCE: MSU Athletics
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kamren James singled to open the sixth and homered his second time up in the inning as No. 7 Kamren James singled to open the sixth and homered his second time up in the inning as No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State batted around in a nine-run outburst to put an emphatic end to VCU’s 22-game win streak with a 16-4 victory in the winners bracket of the Starkville Regional.

Logan Tanner’s RBI single capped a two-run first inning and the Bulldogs (42-15) never looked back.

VCU starter Mason Delane (3-1) lasted just three innings.

Jaden Griffin replaced Delane and promptly gave up back-to-back home runs to Brad Cumbest and Kellum Clark to stretch the MSU lead to 5-1.

