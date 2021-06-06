Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six months into the new year, and the Capital City has seen 59 homicides thus far.

This week alone, the Jackson Police Department has responded to three fatal shootings.

A trend some residents are finding common and devastating.

“I have a two-week-old at home, and that’s terrifying to me that they’re going to be growing up in a place where so much crime is happening, and people are dying over the smallest things,” said Taylor Ormon.

“I see it on TV every day, and I cringe. It just tears me up inside to hear about all of this,” said Mark Anderson, who is frustrated with the violence.

This week’s fatal shootings claimed the lives of 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs, who was shot and killed just hours after graduating from high school — Anthony Lindsey, 24, who police said was shot and killed by Jocquize Williams at Edgewood Terrace Apartments on Thursday — and 23-year-old Jerita Evans, whom investigators said was killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Barbara Ann Drive.

All three killings remain unsolved.

“Right now, it just seems like everyone is out for themselves,” said Chilen Braxton, a Jackson resident.

Braxton lives in North Jackson and admits she doesn’t travel far from her home due to the city’s crime issues.

She said the biggest thing she wants to see is more visibility from law enforcement.

“I hardly ever see the police, but you come down County Line, and you see Ridgeland Police all up and down County Line Road, and I don’t see Jackson Police like that,” said Braxton.

With the current trend, Jackson is on pace to set a new record for most homicides in the year.

Some living in the Capital City believe parents are part of the problem for the violence, and think parents could also be a part of the solution.

“Taking more control of their children, bringing back old-fashioned type punishments and restrictions, making sure their kids are at home where they are supposed to be,” said Anderson.

“I think that’s a question for parents to start asking themselves, what is my 14, 15-year-old doing out in the street at one and two o’clock in the morning.”

If anyone has information on any homicides in Jackson, you’re asked to contact JPD or Crimestoppers, and you can report anonymously.

