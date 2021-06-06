Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Three people are dead after a shooting in Biloxi early Sunday morning.

Around 3:47 a.m., Biloxi police received a 911 call from a woman saying her daughter’s estranged boyfriend was at her daughter’s house.

When officers arrived at the residence of 2490 S. Shore Drive, in the Sunkist community. They found the victim and her estranged boyfriend both dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officer also found an infant in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified those who died as 34-year-old Keli Mornay of Biloxi, 44-year-old Byrain Johnson of Gulfport, and a 7-month-old baby boy.

Two other juveniles who lived there were able to leave the scene before police arriving and are currently staying with relatives.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued for some in Jackson
Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 connections in Jackson
Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast through mid-week!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Organizations hold prayer services calling for an end to the gun violence in the Capital City
Organizations hold prayer services calling for an end to the gun violence in the Capital City
Immigrants rights groups on Canton murders.
Immigrants’ rights advocates demand more support, protection for Hispanic community following violent crimes in Canton
Edward officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project
Edwards officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project