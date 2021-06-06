Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected during the day for Sunday

Showers and Storms Likely on Sunday
Showers and Storms Likely on Sunday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It mild and humid out this evening. Into tonight, expect overnight lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s under mainly cloudy skies. A few showers and downpours could also impact some of us this evening and into the early night hours, but we should see fairly quiet conditions until early Sunday morning.

Models suggest that redevelopment is possible during the later overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning here in central and southwest MS. During the day on Sunday is when we are expecting to see even better chances for scattered showers and storms. Expect rain to be heavy at times and occasional lightning as well.  Since we will have so much moisture around tomorrow, 1-3″ of rain could fall within a short amount of time for portions of the area and could lead to flash flooding. High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than normal in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.

With a slow-moving disturbance to the west and moisture surging in off the Gulf, unsettled conditions are expected to carry into the new work week. Make sure you keep your rain gear nearby over the coming days! By late-week, summery hit and miss showers and storms look possible with temperatures warming back up closer to normal.

