First Alert Forecast: rainy & stormy conditions expected as we wrap up the weekend today

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms continue to impact parts of our area, especially the southeastern portion where 2 to potentially 7″ of rain have fallen. Do not drive through any flooded areas of roadways! This is a dangerous situation. Our severe threat is very slim today, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly south of I-20 and closer to the Highway 84 corridor. Expect highs today in the upper 70′s and 80′s. Most of the rain and storms look to wind down by this evening and tonight, but a shower or storm could linger into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild overnight in the lower 70′s.

With moisture surging in off the Gulf and a slow-moving disturbance to the west of the area, unsettled conditions are expected to carry into the new work week as well. Make sure to go ahead and grab the umbrella each time you head out the door since rain will be possible.

By late-week, rain and storm chances look to be more summer-like and hit and miss. Temperatures will likely warm back up closer to normal throughout the work week as well.

