Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Southern Miss defeats SEMO 21-0 in Oxford Regional, breaks school records

SOURCE: USM Athletics
SOURCE: USM Athletics(USM Athletics)
By WLBT Sports
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Everything was clicking for Southern Miss at Swayze Field on Saturday as the Golden Eagles hit a program postseason record six home runs en route to a 21-0 win over Southeast Missouri State to stay alive in the Oxford Regional.

Chris Sargent led the way with three home runs, which is the most homers hit by one player in the postseason in Golden Eagle history. He along with Reed Trimble each had 5 RBI as USM scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Meanwhile, in what was possibly his final outing as an Eagle, senior pitcher Walker Powell was stellar on the mound. He allowed just four hits while also striking out four and was only pulled after the sixth inning because of a hour-plus long rain delay.

The Golden Eagles will play the loser of Saturday afternoon’s game against Ole Miss and Florida State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Southern Miss defeats Ole Miss 10-7
(Courtesy: Southern Miss)
Southern Miss advances to finals, defeats Florida St. 7-4
SOURCE: MSU Athletics
Mississippi State ends VCU’s 22-game win streak with rout
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss beats Florida St. 4-3, Doug Nikhazy records 16 strikeouts