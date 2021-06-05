Residents await a permanent solution to water billing issues as city secures contractor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than a year since a settlement was reached with Siemens to return money to Jackson’s water billing system. Still, problems persist with residents new and old not receiving statements.

But according to the mayor, these water woes could soon be ending.

“I haven’t had a bill. That’s why I’m here,” said Roosevelt Thornton outside the Jackson Water Sewer Administration at the Metrocenter Mall. “I pay my bill by telling my address. I didn’t get a bill this month.”

Many Jackson residents are familiar with Thornton’s situation. He’s been waiting since February for a new water meter.

“They need to have a better program,” said Thornton. “They need to have someone that’s going to be real and not tell me one thing and do another thing. Be precise because I pay precise.”

“I came down to pay my bill and the lady said I have a $940 credit,” said one water customer.

She hasn’t received statements in months but continues to pay. Friday the more than 30-year resident left the billing office frustrated.

“I don’t know whether they took the credit. I don’t know what they did, but now I don’t have it. So I’ve been dealing with that,” said the stay-at-home mom of four.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba updated citizens on the billing system during his news conference Tuesday. He said corrections to the system are underway.

“We have identified and secured a contractor that is providing a new meter,” said Lumumba. “We are in the process of securing a contractor for the installation. We have a project manager who will oversee the entire process. We have changed the billing software.”

The previous public works director estimated that millions of dollars in water sewer payments have been lost as a result of the faulty system. Residents now want a permanent fix.

“The meter hasn’t been changed out and it’s been estimating the bill, and I don’t see how that’s correct,” added Thornton.

“They need to really do their homework getting these contractors. That’s definitely what they need to do,” added the Jackson mom.

Lumumba said the city is working with the state legislature to set aside bad debt. Customers with billing issues can apply for federal financial assistance through Mississippi Home Corp.

