NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in Game 6, winning the first round series at the Staples Center.

Booker’s 47 points left fans in the River City in awe.

“DB, I don’t even know what to say,” middle schooler Armand Rogers said.

Rogers joins other children across the city, who went to basketball courts to practice the Moss Point native’s moves at the same playgrounds he ran drills.

“Finishing, shooting, dribbling,” Rogers said. “If he came out here, he could take on four people at once.”

During his time at Moss Point High and the six years in the NBA, Booker’s play captured the eyes of the younger generation.

“It inspires me to do better,” middle schooler Davion Stevens said.

Alderman At-Large David Chapman sees the benefit of the All-Star role model.

“That’s a good example for the kids,” said Chapman. “If you work hard than you usually reap good benefits.”

While most people idolize his play on the court, he also inspires others to do well in the classroom.

“I want my family to be happy about me, that I went to college and became something,” middle schooler Santonio Stevens said.

And he’s not just an idol for the River City’s youth, but also active in their success.

“Devin has done many great things for Moss Point,” Director of Operations for Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County Jennifer Anderson said. “He’s getting ready to put a gym floor in Moss Point High School. He’s also done stuff for Boys and Girls Club as well.”

While the NBA star continues to give back to his community, residents also said he gives the city something to root for.

“It’s a good, good representation for the city of Moss Point,” Chapman said.

It’s a breath of fresh air for the community that’s so often focused on crime and violence and struggling to keep young people on the right path.

As Booker prepares for a deeper run into the playoffs, his fans will continue to stick by him.

“DB, I feel like you’re going to win this. I got hope for him,” Rogers said.

