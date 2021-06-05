Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD says a Ford Escape drove by the 1100 block of Barbara Ann Drive, firing multiple rounds into a home while 23-year-old Jertia Evans was sitting outside.

According to police, the multiple rounds recovered were from a .223 assault rifle and one round from a .40 caliber weapon.

Investigators believe the shooting is in retaliation to an incident earlier in the week where a juvenile robbed an individual for $300 on Oak Forrest Drive.

