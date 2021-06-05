Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson woman fatally shot, assault rifle used police say

A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police...
A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police Department.
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD says a Ford Escape drove by the 1100 block of Barbara Ann Drive, firing multiple rounds into a home while 23-year-old Jertia Evans was sitting outside.

According to police, the multiple rounds recovered were from a .223 assault rifle and one round from a .40 caliber weapon.

Investigators believe the shooting is in retaliation to an incident earlier in the week where a juvenile robbed an individual for $300 on Oak Forrest Drive.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Jackson residents growing tired of shootings and killings in the Capital City
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued for some in Jackson
Boil water advisory issued for 2,000 connections in Jackson
Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast through mid-week!
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast
Organizations hold prayer services calling for an end to the gun violence in the Capital City
Organizations hold prayer services calling for an end to the gun violence in the Capital City
Immigrants rights groups on Canton murders.
Immigrants’ rights advocates demand more support, protection for Hispanic community following violent crimes in Canton
Edward officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project
Edwards officials to spend more than $1 million on beautification project