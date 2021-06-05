Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain & storms likely throughout the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s mild out this morning with temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Temperatures should climb to the upper 70′s and lower 80′s later on this afternoon. Periods of showers and storms will be possible throughout our Saturday. Expect occasional lightning and rain to be heavy at times. A few showers will be possible into the overnight hours as well with lows near 70 degrees.

More showers and storms are expected into tomorrow as well. As a disturbance passes nearby out to the west and moisture surges in off the Gulf, this will likely lead to rainy and unsettled conditions during the day Sunday. Localized flash flooding could also be a concern tomorrow with all of the moisture that will be around.

The umbrella will also come in handy into the new work week. Fairly elevated rain chances expected into the start of the week, and we will likely continue to see pretty unsettled conditions across the area through the end of the forecast. 2-3″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts will be possible through the next 7 days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Showers likely throughout our weekend.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast

