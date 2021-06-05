Baby Faces
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The FBI is offering a cash reward for information on the suspects accused of intentionally starting fires inside Gulfport and Biloxi Walmart Supercenters on Friday.

According to FBI Mobile, they’re offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires started inside the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49. Gulfport Police responded to the supercenter around 3:30pm in reference to a fire. Through the investigation, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set.

Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon.(Gulfport Police Department)

Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said someone set two small fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves, however, employees quickly extinguished the fires.

Along with the FBI Mobile, the agency in Jackson is also offering a $2,500 reward for information on the suspects who started a fire in the Biloxi Walmart. According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, the fire started inside the Biloxi Walmart on CT Switzer Sr Drive.

The fire chief said it was small and the fire was out before firefighters arrived. Witnesses told police that a woman set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store.

The Biloxi Police Department released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think might have been involved in the fire set inside the Biloxi Walmart Supercenter Friday evening.(Biloxi Police Department)(Biloxi Police Department)

She is described as wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, athletics shoes and a dark face mask when she left the store. Police believe when she left the store she left in an unknown vehicle waiting in the area.

Police say she was accompanied by a man wearing a tan hat, dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Brett Carr said the fires in Mobile, Gulfport and Biloxi are all believed to be related to a group of people, not just two.

If you have any information on these cases, call the FBI at 601-948-5000 or 251-438-3674 with any information.

