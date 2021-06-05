Baby Faces
Clothing drive slated for Jackson Medical Mall Saturday

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anyone looking to get rid of some old clothes and help make a difference at the same time can do so by participating in a Saturday clothing drive.

The Jackson-area Links Inc., in partnership with Dress for Success Metro Jackson, will host a clothing drive on Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clothes can be dropped off at Jackson Medical Mall’s Livingston Road entrance. Clothes will benefit local Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Items requested include dress suits for interviews, large-size shoes, handbags, pearl necklaces, jewelry, plus-size professional clothing, monetary donations, and PPE kits.

Saturday is the 46th day of service for the Southern Area of the Links, which includes the LeFleur’s Bluff and Jackson chapters of the national organization.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

