MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say no one was injured in a house fire Saturday in Madison.

The fire broke out before noon at a home on Post Oak Cove.

No injuries were reported and everyone got out safely, said Madison Police Cpt. Kevin Newman.

Extensive damage was reported inside the home.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

