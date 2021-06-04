Baby Faces
Southern Miss drops regional opener to Florida State

Scott Berry talks to his dugout during the 2021 Oxford Regional.
Scott Berry talks to his dugout during the 2021 Oxford Regional.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss began their stay in the Oxford regional with a 5-3 loss to Florida State.

The Golden Eagles were cruising behind starting pitcher Hunter Stanley, jumping out to a two-run lead by plating a pair of runs in the first.

But Stanley’s day ended after six when he surrendered a two-run homer and a solo shot in the sixth inning.

The Seminoles followed up with another two-run shot in the 8th inning and never let up their lead.

Southern Miss will look to turn things around when they face the loser of Ole Miss and Southeastern Missouri on Saturday, needing a win to keep their season alive.

