Several vehicles wait in line for gas giveaway hosted by Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson church is hosting a gas giveaway Friday for the community.

Apostolic Temple Church of God The Bibleway started the event around noon, but that did not stop people from getting there early.

Several cars can be seen waiting in line to receive free gas from the church located at 3102 Monticello Drive.

Apostolic Temple Church of God The Bibleway Gas Giveaway in Jackson (WLBT)

