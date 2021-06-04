Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Several vehicles wait in line for gas giveaway hosted by Jackson church

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson church is hosting a gas giveaway Friday for the community.

Apostolic Temple Church of God The Bibleway started the event around noon, but that did not stop people from getting there early.

Several cars can be seen waiting in line to receive free gas from the church located at 3102 Monticello Drive.

Apostolic Temple Church of God The Bibleway Gas Giveaway in Jackson
Apostolic Temple Church of God The Bibleway Gas Giveaway in Jackson(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Ashton Walden, 9 years old
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p
More than $200,000 raised for the family of Trooper John Harris
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Unsettled Pattern With Tropical Moisture Lifting Over The Region Through The Next Several Days
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected today & into the weekend