Sen. Hawley calls for Dr. Fauci to resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step-down from his roll as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci is also the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Sen. Hawley called for Dr. Fauci to resign on Friday, June 4 and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

In a released statement, Hawley said the public deserves to know if the people within the U.S. tried to stop such an investigation.

Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 - and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

So far, Dr. Fauci has not responded to Hawley’s request.

