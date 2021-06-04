Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old in Rankin County is still missing days after running away from her Pelahatchie home.

Aliya Ward, who has blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair, ran away on Monday, May 31, from the Barker Road area.

She is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If you have any information as to where Aliya Ward is, you are asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.