Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

NBA on TNT crew mourns loss of Ole Miss alum Oscar Pope

Oscar Pope
Oscar Pope(Ole Miss)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The NBA on TNT crew posted a heartfelt tribute to their coworker Oscar Pope, who died unexpectedly at the age of 32.

“He was one of those creative minds and tireless workers who never get the recognition they deserve,” Ernie Johnson said of Pope.

Pope was involved in marketing and branding of “Inside the NBA,” the popular studio show anchored by Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Pope grew up in Jackson and graduated from Ole Miss in 2010.

“Artists have so much to contribute to society because they are always putting so much of themselves in what they do. They are always cognizant of the feelings of others,” his alumni profile reads.

Oscar Pople alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.
Oscar Pople alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.(Ole Miss Alumni)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Ashton Walden, 9 years old
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p
More than $200,000 raised for the family of Trooper John Harris
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Unsettled Pattern With Tropical Moisture Lifting Over The Region Through The Next Several Days
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected today & into the weekend