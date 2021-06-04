Baby Faces
Mississippi State opens Starkville regional with win over Samford

Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar throws against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college baseball...
Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar throws against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State survived their first challenge in the 2021 Starkville regional.

The Bulldogs defeated Samford 8-4 on Friday afternoon behind seven strong innings from starter Will Bednar.

The righty surrendered just two earned runs on six hits and his offense backed him up.

Luke Hancock drove in three runs on three hits and leadoff man Rowdey Jordan scored three times on three hits of his own.

Mississippi State will take on the winner of VCU and Campbell on Saturday.

