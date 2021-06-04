Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus to host voter engagement events this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will provide community legislative updates and voter engagement throughout the state this weekend for the upcoming municipal general elections.

This event is made possible thanks to a $35,000 grant by the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Speaking on election matters in Canton, Magnolia and Jackson will be Central District transportation commissioner Willie Simmons; in West Point and Laurel representative Edward Blackmon, Jr and in Tupelo, representative Kabir Karriem.

On Friday, June 4, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Noxubee County Civic Center, a legislative brunch will be hosted by Rep. Carl Mickens, Sen. Angela Turner Ford and Sen. Sampson Jackson.

Forums will be hosted by Sen. Angela Turner Ford, Rep. Karl Gibbs and Rep. Cheikh Taylor in West Point on Saturday, June 5 during a legislative breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at West Point City Hall.

Sen. John Horhn will lead the Hinds County Delegation in Jackson for a brunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Cade Chapel Baptist Church on June 5.

Legislative dinners on Saturday evening will be held at:

In Magnolia, Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, Rep. Daryl Porter, Jr., and Rep. Angela Cockerham will host a 6 p.m. dinner at New Mount Zion Baptist Church

In Tupelo, Rep. Rickey Thompson will host a dinner from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church Life Center.

On June 6, a legislative brunch beginning at noon will be held in Sardis by Rep. Lataisha Jackson and Sen. Robert Jackson at noon, at Chickasaw Lodge.

A legislative dinner will also be held in Laurel on June 6 at 4 p.m. in the L.T. Ellis Community Center by Rep. Omeria Scott, Rep Percy Watson, and Sen. Juan Barnett.

