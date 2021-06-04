Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus to host voter engagement events this weekend

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will provide community legislative updates and voter...
The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will provide community legislative updates and voter engagement throughout the state this weekend for the upcoming municipal general elections.((Source: Raycom Images))
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will provide community legislative updates and voter engagement throughout the state this weekend for the upcoming municipal general elections.

This event is made possible thanks to a $35,000 grant by the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Speaking on election matters in Canton, Magnolia and Jackson will be Central District transportation commissioner Willie Simmons; in West Point and Laurel representative Edward Blackmon, Jr and in Tupelo, representative Kabir Karriem.

On Friday, June 4, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Noxubee County Civic Center, a legislative brunch will be hosted by Rep. Carl Mickens, Sen. Angela Turner Ford and Sen. Sampson Jackson.

Forums will be hosted by Sen. Angela Turner Ford, Rep. Karl Gibbs and Rep. Cheikh Taylor in West Point on Saturday, June 5 during a legislative breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at West Point City Hall.

Sen. John Horhn will lead the Hinds County Delegation in Jackson for a brunch from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Cade Chapel Baptist Church on June 5.

Legislative dinners on Saturday evening will be held at:

  • In Magnolia, Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, Rep. Daryl Porter, Jr., and Rep. Angela Cockerham will host a 6 p.m. dinner at New Mount Zion Baptist Church
  • In Tupelo, Rep. Rickey Thompson will host a dinner from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church Life Center.

On June 6, a legislative brunch beginning at noon will be held in Sardis by Rep. Lataisha Jackson and Sen. Robert Jackson at noon, at Chickasaw Lodge.

A legislative dinner will also be held in Laurel on June 6 at 4 p.m. in the L.T. Ellis Community Center by Rep. Omeria Scott, Rep Percy Watson, and Sen. Juan Barnett.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Ashton Walden, 9 years old
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
More than $200,000 raised for the family of Trooper John Harris
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Unsettled Pattern With Tropical Moisture Lifting Over The Region Through The Next Several Days
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected today & into the weekend
Man threatens on Facebook to burn the homes of those on Miss. police department
Man posts threat on Facebook to burn the homes of Mississippi police officers