Missing 1-year-old and mother found safe, suspected captor remains on the run

Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 1-year-old boy and his mother who went missing Thursday are now safe, Jackson police say.

JPD says 1-year-old Amarion Malik Sims and his mother Tamora Sims were located in Holmes County.

Police say their suspected captor is believed to be the mother’s ex-boyfriend, Jocquize Williams, 22, who is still on the run, police say.

JPD says Williams is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

Investigators believe Williams shot and killed the mom’s current boyfriend, Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr, then fled the scene.

Williams left the crime scene in a white Dodge Challenger with Sims and her son inside of the vehicle, police say.

Wiliams’ Dodge Challenger, seen above, has the Mississippi tag HLB 6391.

If you see Williams or have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

