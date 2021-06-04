Man posts threat on Facebook to burn the homes of Mississippi police officers

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after posting threats towards a Mississippi police department on Facebook.

According to the Senatobia Police Department, the posts were made on Friday, May 28.

The commenter tagged the station and threatened to harm the officers, burn their homes and damage their vehicles in retaliation for his previous arrest.

After an investigation, the commenter was discovered to be Corey Boyce, 24, of Senatobia.

He was arrested on June 1 and charged with retaliation against a public servant. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

