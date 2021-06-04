Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man found guilty of murder in case of local rapper, Lil Lonnie

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of Jackson rapper, Lil Lonnie.

Monya Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder by deliberate design Thursday and has been remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s department.

Davis was one of three people arrested in connection with the murder of Lonnie Taylor, who was shot and killed in April of 2018 before crashing his car into a home in north Jackson.

Marshun Carr and Antione Carr were also arrested and charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sibling
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee holds medical marijuana hearing.
Could the next step for medical marijuana in Miss. be lawmakers crafting their own program?
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sibling
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Untold Story of Crystalline Barnes
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Untold Story of Crystalline Barnes
The incident occurred near the corner of Fernwood and Overstreet.
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Untold Story of Crystalline Barnes