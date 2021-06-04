Man found guilty of murder in case of local rapper, Lil Lonnie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of Jackson rapper, Lil Lonnie.

Monya Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder by deliberate design Thursday and has been remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s department.

Davis was one of three people arrested in connection with the murder of Lonnie Taylor, who was shot and killed in April of 2018 before crashing his car into a home in north Jackson.

Marshun Carr and Antione Carr were also arrested and charged with murder.

