JPS to host pre-K registration fairs Saturday, 700 open spaces available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s time for pre-K registration for Jackson Public Schools.

Districtwide, JPS says pre-K enrollment is down by 700 students due to the pandemic, but Saturday, they hope to fill the open spaces.

WLBT first learned about the drop in public school enrollment in Mississippi last year.

As of September 30, 2020, 442,627 students had enrolled in Mississippi public schools, a more than 23,000 drop from last September’s total of 465,913.

Jackson Public Schools had the biggest drop by 9.4 percent and Clinton Public Schools had the smallest drop of 1 percent.

Now, JPS is trying to close the gap and get students enrolled.

The pre-K registration fairs will be Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations:

McWillie Elementary (North) - 4851 McWillie Circle.

Van Winkle Elementary (South) - 1655 Whiting Road.

To complete registration onsite, parents will need:

Completed pre-K registration application (available onsite)

Updated 121 forms for immunization.

Driver’s license or other government-issued photo I.D.

Long-Form birth certificate

Two proofs of residency

Notified affidavit of shared residency or non-parental affidavit (if applicable)

There will be refreshments and fun activities for all participants.

