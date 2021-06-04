Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPS to host pre-K registration fairs Saturday, 700 open spaces available

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s time for pre-K registration for Jackson Public Schools.

Districtwide, JPS says pre-K enrollment is down by 700 students due to the pandemic, but Saturday, they hope to fill the open spaces.

WLBT first learned about the drop in public school enrollment in Mississippi last year.

As of September 30, 2020, 442,627 students had enrolled in Mississippi public schools, a more than 23,000 drop from last September’s total of 465,913.

Jackson Public Schools had the biggest drop by 9.4 percent and Clinton Public Schools had the smallest drop of 1 percent.

Now, JPS is trying to close the gap and get students enrolled.

The pre-K registration fairs will be Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations:

  • McWillie Elementary (North) - 4851 McWillie Circle.
  • Van Winkle Elementary (South) - 1655 Whiting Road.

To complete registration onsite, parents will need:

  • Completed pre-K registration application (available onsite)
  • Updated 121 forms for immunization.
  • Driver’s license or other government-issued photo I.D.
  • Long-Form birth certificate
  • Two proofs of residency
  • Notified affidavit of shared residency or non-parental affidavit (if applicable)

There will be refreshments and fun activities for all participants.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Ashton Walden, 9 years old
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p
More than $200,000 raised for the family of Trooper John Harris
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Unsettled Pattern With Tropical Moisture Lifting Over The Region Through The Next Several Days
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected today & into the weekend