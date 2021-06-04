Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD now offers conflict resolution classes to help curb crime

The federal grant will pay for training and programs to help people who are victims of violent...
The federal grant will pay for training and programs to help people who are victims of violent crime or suffering through some kind of traumatic event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department announced Thursday they are now offering conflict resolution classes for the public during June.

Classes are every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Police Training Academy, located at 3000 St Charles St.

The news comes as the number of homicides has reached a record high of 57, as of June 3.

The department has been under fire to work with other agencies, train officers, hire more police, and increase officer salaries.

Some family members of recent crime victims have blamed JPD for being slack about updating victims’ families with information about cases. The department is also accused of not doing its due diligence when it comes to thoroughly investigating crimes.

Criminologists and educators say Jackson has a slough of factors to its crime epidemic, a strained court system, lack of mental health resources, a poor economy, poverty, and access to guns, to name a few.

In a series of interviews, WLBT also found one of the most significant barriers to fighting crime is division among city, county, and state leaders and stakeholders.

Nevertheless, police hope to curb crime by offering conflict resolution tactics to help people find a peaceful solution to disagreements.

JPD asks you to call the Jackson Police Training Academy at 601-960-1378 for more info about the classes.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
Ashton Walden, 9 years old
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p
More than $200,000 raised for the family of Trooper John Harris
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Rankin Co. girl still missing days after running away from home
Unsettled Pattern With Tropical Moisture Lifting Over The Region Through The Next Several Days
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected today & into the weekend