JPD now offers conflict resolution classes to help curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department announced Thursday they are now offering conflict resolution classes for the public during June.

Classes are every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Police Training Academy, located at 3000 St Charles St.

The news comes as the number of homicides has reached a record high of 57, as of June 3.

The department has been under fire to work with other agencies, train officers, hire more police, and increase officer salaries.

Some family members of recent crime victims have blamed JPD for being slack about updating victims’ families with information about cases. The department is also accused of not doing its due diligence when it comes to thoroughly investigating crimes.

Criminologists and educators say Jackson has a slough of factors to its crime epidemic, a strained court system, lack of mental health resources, a poor economy, poverty, and access to guns, to name a few.

In a series of interviews, WLBT also found one of the most significant barriers to fighting crime is division among city, county, and state leaders and stakeholders.

Nevertheless, police hope to curb crime by offering conflict resolution tactics to help people find a peaceful solution to disagreements.

JPD asks you to call the Jackson Police Training Academy at 601-960-1378 for more info about the classes.

