Germantown High School students among top four finalists in finance competition

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Germantown High School was the third runner up in Thursday’s Council for Economic Education sponsored National Personal Finance Challenge.

The competition, which was held online this year, showcases high school students’ ability to manage their finances.

Nearly 10,000 students from more than 350 schools competed across the United States in the NPFC this spring.

“Congratulations to the team and teacher-coach from Germantown, to all the finalists and to every student who studied personal finance during this COVID-affected school year,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer.

In 21 states, high school students are required to take a course in personal finance, according to CEE’s biennial Survey of the States. In other states, personal finance skills that many used to take for granted – creating budgets, understanding interest, credit and goal-setting – may not even be on the agenda.

“The National Personal Finance Challenge is equipping stellar teams like Germantown High School, Millard North and others around the country with smart decision-making skills to navigate that milestone and forge a path to financial security,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions, Voya Financial.

