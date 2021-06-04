Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms expected today & into the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Keep the umbrella nearby today as you head out and about! Periods of scattered showers and a few storms are expected again through the day. Areas along and south of I-20 look to have the best chance to see the rain today. Most of the shower and storm activity should come to an end after sunset and into the overnight period. Today will also be warm and humid. Expect high temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80′s under mostly cloudy skies. Mild conditions will continue tonight with lows in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees.

Active and unsettled conditions will unfortunately carry into this weekend as well. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday and on Sunday. Best chances for rain this weekend will occur on Sunday, but this weekend will overall be unsettled. With a lot of moisture surging in by late-weekend, we will need to watch out for the potential for localized flooding on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 80′s.

With the combination of a disturbance to the west and moisture surging in off the Gulf, rain chances will remain fairly elevated into the new work week. Flash flooding might also be a concern during the work week as well. Unsettled weather looks to last through the end of the work week.

