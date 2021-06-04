Baby Faces
Buddy the dog making strides in recovery after being set on fire

Buddy the dog still recovering
Buddy the dog still recovering(Tunica Humane Society)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our four-legged friend Buddy, the dog from Mississippi that was set on fire by a child, is knocking out recovery milestones week after week.

The Tunica Humane Society says his front leg is completely healed and no longer needs bandages and he’s even growing whiskers out of his snout.

Although some areas of Buddy’s skin will remain hairless, his caretakers are still hopeful his fur will return to his face.

On Saturday, the humane society says his bandages will be changed and work will be done on his right eyelid.

On the bright side, it looks as though Buddy may only have about three or four more weeks in the hospital.

We’re still rooting for you, Buddy!

