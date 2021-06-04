Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sibling
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sibling(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his two-year-old sister in Canton on Wednesday has passed away.

The news was confirmed by Canton Police Chief, Otha Brown, Thursday evening.

Police say the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened. The two-year-old found the handgun and shot her brother in the head.

There was also a 10-year-old child in the car when the incident occurred, but they were not harmed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating

Latest News

Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee holds medical marijuana hearing.
Could the next step for medical marijuana in Miss. be lawmakers crafting their own program?
Man found guilty of murder in case of local rapper, Lil Lonnie
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Untold Story of Crystalline Barnes
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Untold Story of Crystalline Barnes
The incident occurred near the corner of Fernwood and Overstreet.
3 On Your Side Investigates: The Untold Story of Crystalline Barnes