3 arrested in Rankin County grocery burglary

Blake Patrick Renfro, Christopher Peyton Cardwell, and a 17-year-old male were all three arrested and charged with commercial burglar(Rankin County Sheriff's Department)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Blake Patrick Renfro, Christopher Peyton Cardwell, and a 17-year old male have all been arrested and charged with commercial burglary.

On June 3, Rankin County deputies were dispatched to 2489 Star Road for a possible business burglary at Thomasville Grocery.

When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed that a window was broken and it appeared the building had been entered.

After securing the premises, deputies accompanied the owner who was able to identify several items that were stolen. Investigators were called to process the scene and review video of the incident.

Video surveillance revealed that around 1:00 a.m., three white males broke into the store and removed several items from the store. Investigators were able to eventually identify all three males.

Renfro and Cardwell were transported to the Rankin County Adult Detention Center while the 17-year-old male was transported to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.

