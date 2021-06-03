Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now handling an officer-involved shooting in Ridgeland.

Shots rang out at the Drury Inn & Suites on Wednesday night.

Ridgeland police say a 38-year-old man and a child were shot in what they call a “domestic situation.”

There’s no word on their conditions, but paramedics rushed the two to the hospital.

Police have not said why the shooting happened or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal urged parents to take better responsibility for caring for their children.

“Find your kids right now. If you don’t know where your kids are right now, go find them. Get their butts home and take their guns away from them. It’s been going on in Jackson and Hinds County too long, and these metro areas are not gonna allow it to spill over in our jurisdictions. Take care of your kids at home. Be parents. You birthed them. Take care of them.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.