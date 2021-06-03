Outgoing councilman wants to change Jackson’s form of government

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Outgoing Ward Four Councilman De’Keither Stamps again says it’s time for leaders to consider changing the city of Jackson’s form of government.

Next week, the council will consider a resolution to change the city from the mayor-council form of government to the council-city manager form.

The resolution would be non-binding and any formal change of government would have to be voted on through a ballot referendum, Stamps said.

“There’s a lot more to the process,” he said. “This just the start, with the council saying they agree.”

Last week, the measure passed out of the council’s Government Operations Committee on a 3-0 vote.

In attendance were Stamps, Council President Aaron Banks, and Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote.

Stamps, who did not run for another term after winning a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives, said after more than 30 years under the mayor-council model, the city has not had the success the people of Jackson deserve.

“I don’t believe this form of government has produced the quality of government the people were expecting when they voted it in,” he said. “Black folks wanted representation, which is what they got, but they didn’t necessarily get what I consider quality government.

“Even today, with the work product the city is putting out, would that be acceptable of an employee? From water to fire to police, is their work product acceptable?”

City government was changed in the mid-1980s to its current state, after previously operating under a commission form. Under that form, the city had a mayor and two commissioners, both of whom were elected at large.

The city was sued in federal court, with the plaintiffs saying having three individuals elected at large diluted the Black vote.

That form was eventually replaced by the mayor-council form, which includes a strong mayor and a weak, seven-member council. The mayor is responsible for appointing all department heads, with the council’s approval, and carrying out day-to-day operations. The council, meanwhile, has the power of the purse and is responsible for setting the budget.

Stamps’ resolution would replace the current government with a mayor, again elected at large, and a six-member council, all of whom would be required to work together.

“Those seven people would make all the decisions,” he said. “You don’t have a council president; you have a mayor who runs all the meetings.”

Instead of the mayor overseeing day-to-day operations, the council would appoint a city manager.

“I want a situation based on competency, not relationships and friendships,” he said. “I want a city manager who is accountable to the council on a weekly basis. They’re not going to bring in friends, but people who can perform.”

Stamps introduced a resolution to change the government to a council-manager form back in 2016. the measure died on a 4-1 vote.

This time, the measure was introduced in committee and voted out, a sign that Stamps said the idea is gaining momentum.

Foote said the city is falling short in many areas and pointed to the recent frustrations the council has faced in addressing water and crime problems.

“The EPA has been at us for over a year and we’re still scrambling to have running water,” he said. “If you don’t have running water, you have to say we can be doing a better job.”

The Environmental Protection Agency handed down an emergency order in March 2020, outlining numerous problems at the city’s water treatment facilities. However, many members of the council said they did not know about the order until a year later.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba couldn’t be reached for comment.

