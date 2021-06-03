Old Towne Clinton to host Red Brick Music and Arts Festival in August

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Live music, crafts and art vendors, good food, and a wide selection of craft beer are headed to Clinton.

The 5th Annual Red Brick Music and Arts Festival is scheduled for the 27th and 28th of August at the historic brick streets of Old Towne Clinton.

The festival is a celebration of Mississippi creatives, musicians, and Southern cuisine.

The two-day event will kick off on Friday with a songwriter round robin at 7 p.m. hosted by Sam and Holly Mooney. Around 8:30 p.m., the alternative rock artist, Elliot Root, will close out the evening.

The following day, the festival will host two competitions between 12 and 3 p.m.

Afterward, there will be several games and activities for people to participate in before the headliner, The New Respects, perform.

Here is a list of artists who will be performing at this year’s festival:

The New Respects - a rock and soul quarter consisting of siblings Alexandria, Alexis, Darius Fitzgerald, and their cousin Jasmine Mullen

Elliot Ross - nationally acclaimed artist garnering more than 75 million global streams

Sweet Crude - a bilingual, raucous pop group made up of six musicians

J & The Causeways - a new-aged original soul band founded in New Orleans

Strung Like a Horse- this six-man band is known for their signature brand of Americana, old school storytelling, and alt-rock edge

For more information or to become an art vendor, call the Main Street Clinton office at 601-924-5472 or the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 601-924-5912.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.