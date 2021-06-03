Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum hosts Mississippi Pickle Fest

Baby Faces
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for ages 3-17.

“This open-air, outdoor event is the perfect outing that the entire family will enjoy. We’ll have several feature activities available throughout the grounds, as well as our usual attractions,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

In addition to the various exhibits and education demonstrations offered on the grounds, visitors will enjoy live music, food and craft vendors, a slip-n slide, dunking booth, obstacle course, miniature golf and other yard games.

Competitions such as the Pickle Eating Contest and Pickle Jar Packing Contest will take place during this event.

The Children’s Barnyard and Small Town, Miss., which will feature several antique cars, will also be open.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

