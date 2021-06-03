Mayor Lumumba confirms federal representatives toured water facilities in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal representatives took a firsthand look at Jackson’s problem plagued water system and infrastructure.

Mayor Lumumba said, “I can tell you that the visit already happened. The visit happened yesterday.”

Lumumba says federal representatives were in Jackson on Tuesday to see for themselves the city’s troubled water system.

“Federal representatives that were asking critical questions, that were looking at the deficiencies, the deterioration of our system,” said Lumumba.

He would not identify those federal representatives but says he is hopeful about getting help for the city.

“It leaves me optimistic. I think we had a good meeting. A good discussion. No promises were made,” Lumumba revealed.

Mayor Lumumba declined to say who the federal representatives were but tells us he is hopeful of getting help for the city. (WLBT)

The mayor says he does believe the group now sees just how desperately their help is needed.

Lumumba said, “I think that what we have is a sincere group of people who are looking at the challenges, the infrastructure challenges that cities like Jackson have across the nation. And so I don’t yet know what level of support we will receive, but I’m more optimistic today than I ever have been before that we will actually receive some of the resources to deal with our system.”

Mayor Lumumba says the problems with Jackson’s water system is not a political issue.

“You know, when residents are without water that isn’t a partisan issue. It isn’t a black or white issue. It’s a mother, father, sons and daughters and grandparents. It’s a health issue. And so, you know, it is devastating to us when these systems that we are holding together with every possible means that we can, when they fail,” said Lumumba.

Last month customers lost water again when the Siwell Road well went out. This followed weeks of no water or low water pressure after the ice storm in February.

Mayor Lumumba said, “It is devastating, because we have been crying out to all that would listen that we know they’re going to fail. It’s not a matter of if they will fail, but when they will fail. And the only way that we can provide more assurances of a sustainable, dependable system is to have the resources to address the challenges that we see that have not been addressed for decades.”

The Mayor adds the policy makers did see and were given information and factors that need to be included in their decision making.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.