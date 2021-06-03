Langeliers homers three times in M-Braves win

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Shea Langeliers is making a case for another Player of the Week award as the former first-round pick matched a Mississippi Braves record with three home runs in one game on Wednesday night in Pensacola. His 4-for-5 night, along with Trey Harris’ 4-for-5 performance, helped the M-Braves beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 9-4 and even the series at 1-1.

Pensacola (16-10) seems to be a fun place for M-Braves hitters to home runs. Langeliers matched Ryan Casteel’s three-homer game on July 3, 2019, at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Casteel hit three home runs in his first three at-bats, while Langeliers took his third at-bat off, settling for a single, before smashing his third in the sixth inning. The former Baylor star scored four runs, which also matched Casteel’s total that day. Langeliers’ seven home runs and 1,049 OPS now lead the league.

Atlanta’s top catching prospect came to the plate for the first time with two outs in the first inning and lifted a Brandon Leibrandt (L, 0-3) pitch over the wall in left field that took one bounce and landed in Pensacola Bay. Leibrandt is the son of former Atlanta Brave Charlie Leibrandt.

The M-Braves (13-13) extended the lead to 3-0 in the second inning on RBI singles by Greyson Jenista and Justin Dean. Harris opened the inning with a single.

Langeliers came up for the second time to lead off the fourth inning, and he sent another Leibrandt pitch over the wall, this time to left-center. The Braves led 4-0.

Hayden Deal (W, 1-2) becomes just a footnote in this game, but the 26 -year-old left-hander earned his first Double-A win with 5.2 innings of two-run baseball. His only blemish came in the fourth inning when Riley Mahan hit a two-run single to trim the lead to 4-2. That would be as close as the Wahoos would get.

Langeliers’ third at-bat in the fifth inning was a single, but it started a three-run rally. C.J. Alexander followed with a ground-rule double to right-center, and then Harris hit a two-run double to score both. Two batters later, and with two outs, Jenista blooped in a single to plate Harris and push the lead to 7-2.

In the sixth inning, Langliers added his third home run against Pensacola reliever Zack Wolf. The third home run was right down the left-field line and another solo shot with two outs. Alexander followed the home run with a single, and Harris collected his fourth-straight hit with his second double to bring him home and push the score to 9-2.

Troy Bacon, the M-Braves Pitcher of the Month for May, ran his scoreless streak to 12.2 innings with 1.1 innings scoreless on Wednesday, striking out two and walking none. Sean McLaughlin pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the M-Braves.

The Wahoos did plate a couple of runs in garbage time in the ninth inning against Braves reliever Brandon White, but Chris Nunn struck out the final two hitters of the game to seal a 9-4 win.

The 15 hits were a season-high for the Braves this season, and the winner gets the club back to .500 at 13-13, three games behind Pensacola. Langeliers and Harris’ four-hit games were the first by an M-Braves hitter this season. Alexander, Jenista, and Jefrey Ramos joined them with multiple hits on Wednesday.

The M-Braves will look to go above .500 for the first time this season on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Odalvi Javier ( 1-0, 1.76) will start for Mississippi, against RHP Jeff Lindgren (2-1, 2.91) for the Blue Wahoos. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

