How to win free coffee for a year

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - If you rely on a fresh cup of joe to get you going, then you don’t want to miss Dunkin Donuts celebration, beginning 5 a.m. Friday, June 4.

The first 50 people in line at 5 a.m. for the retailer’s grand re-opening celebration in Pearl will win free coffee for a year!

Friday is also National Donut Day, and the company is giving away one free classic donut of your choice with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

The event showcases Dunkin’s Next-Gen store design, which includes new technology for placing orders and a new store design.

The free coffee for a year giveaway excludes cold-brewed coffee.

To win, you must be one of the first 50 guests in line at Dunkin Donuts in Pearl, located at 403 Riverwind Drive. All 50 will win the giveaway.

Delta Gourmet, LLC, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will also host a check presentation to donate $2,000 to Blair Batson Hospital to give back to the community it serves.

