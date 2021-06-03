First Thursday returns to Fondren as ‘Fondren Live’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Thursday will return to Fondren on June 3, rebranded as Fondren Live.

There will be a variety of entertainment options posted all about the Fondren Business District

“Fondren is always a great place to walk around and sample great food and drink,” said Rebecca Garrison, executive director of Fondren Renaissance Foundation.

“With Fondren Live, we’ll be adding live entertainment along the walking route.”

The official term is “busking,” notes Garrison, but it amounts to an informal and organic array of street performances.

“Busking is about pulling people away from the chaos in their lives and giving them something to smile about for a few minutes,” explained Garrison.

“After the year and a half we’ve all had, who couldn’t use a dose of busking on a nice summer evening?”

There will be dancers, musicians, magicians, fire-eaters and harmonica players.

A map of buskers will be available from the SoFo Selfie Station near Walker’s Drive In.

Buskers accept tips in traditional currency. and most accept electronic transfers.

Fondren Live will begin at 6 p.m. with buskers performing until around 8 p.m. throughout Fondren.

