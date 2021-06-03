Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, scattered storms late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
THURSDAY: A weak, nearly stalled front will slip farther south through Thursday – pushing rain coverage down a bit for areas near and north of I-20. Outside of that, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances click up for areas south of I-20 through the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chances taper after sunset with lows in 60s.

FRIDAY: With the front still nearby – scattered showers and storms are expected to flare up once again through the afternoon hours amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. Coverage of rain may be a bit more robust than Thursday’s coverage, but generally, highest opportunity remain near and south of I-20. Highs will still manage the middle 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The stalled front will stay near and south of I-20 Friday before trekking back north into the weekend. This boundary, coupled with an upper disturbance to our west and an upper ridge to our east will help ignite better chances for rain and storms. While it may not rain all day long – be ready for heavy pockets of rain, gusty winds and lightning. Highs will stay in the 80s into the upcoming weekend and start of next week. Localized flooding concerns may become an issue by early next week with the continual opportunities for rain, at times, being quite heavy.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

