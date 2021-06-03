Crews repairing water main break Madison; low pressure expected for some customers

Baby Faces
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents in the city of Madison may have low water pressure and slightly discolored water after contractors hit a water main along Mississippi 463.

The Madison Police Department says a C-Spire contractor has struck and damaged a water line there near Locust Lane and Crawford Street.

Public works crews are on the scene and are making repairs. Work is expected to take between one and two hours to complete.

Low water pressure will likely be experienced by homes and businesses along Madison Parkway, from Welch Farms Road to U.S. Highway 51, including Old Main Street, police say.

A boil water notice has not been issued and the water is safe to consume, Madison police say.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

