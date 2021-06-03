City of Jackson swimming pools to open starting Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.

The pools will be open on a rotating schedule from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Due to a limited number of lifeguards, the city will have a different pool open each day through July 30.

Admission is $2.00 for those ages 17 and under and $3.00 for ages 18 and over.

If you are a certified lifeguard or interested in getting your certification and working with the City of Jackson this summer, please reach out to deputy director Abram Muhammad at 601-960-0716.

The pool schedule below is subject to change. Please visit the City of Jackson website www,jacksonms.gov for the most current schedule.

Fridays- Grove Park, 1905 Northside Drive, Jackson, MS 39213

Saturdays- Calvary Christian Forest Baptist Church, 2855 Oak Forest, Jackson, MS 39212

Mondays- Vine Street Park Facility, 318 Vine Street, Jackson, MS 39213

Tuesdays- VA Legion, 4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Drive, Jackson, MS 39209

Wednesdays- Emmanuel Ministries Church, 627 Porter Street, Jackson, MS 39204

Thursdays- Russell C. Davis 2080 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jackson, MS 39203

*** Terry Road (New Horizon Ministries) and Mill Street (Soul City Church) will provide their pool services but they will provide their own respective pool schedules. ***

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.