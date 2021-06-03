Baby Faces
City of Jackson swimming pools to open starting Friday

City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.
City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.(WRDW)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.

The pools will be open on a rotating schedule from 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Due to a limited number of lifeguards, the city will have a different pool open each day through July 30.

Admission is $2.00 for those ages 17 and under and $3.00 for ages 18 and over.

If you are a certified lifeguard or interested in getting your certification and working with the City of Jackson this summer, please reach out to deputy director Abram Muhammad at 601-960-0716.

The pool schedule below is subject to change. Please visit the City of Jackson website www,jacksonms.gov for the most current schedule.

  • Fridays- Grove Park, 1905 Northside Drive, Jackson, MS 39213
  • Saturdays- Calvary Christian Forest Baptist Church, 2855 Oak Forest, Jackson, MS 39212
  • Mondays- Vine Street Park Facility, 318 Vine Street, Jackson, MS 39213
  • Tuesdays- VA Legion, 4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Drive, Jackson, MS 39209
  • Wednesdays- Emmanuel Ministries Church, 627 Porter Street, Jackson, MS 39204
  • Thursdays- Russell C. Davis 2080 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jackson, MS 39203

*** Terry Road (New Horizon Ministries) and Mill Street (Soul City Church) will provide their pool services but they will provide their own respective pool schedules. ***

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

