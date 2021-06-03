Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Traffic on I-220 after the crashes
Crews shut down I-220 after multiple crashes

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses...
US to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccines globally
File photo of the main entrance of FDA Building 1, which houses the Commissioner’s and Senior...
FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths
City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.
City of Jackson swimming pools to open starting Friday
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday