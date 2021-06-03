Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Biden's are spending a few days in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate first lady Jill Biden's 70th birthday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden helped his wife celebrate her 70th birthday on Thursday with a leisurely bike ride.

The president and Jill Biden — with a few Secret Service agents in tow — cycled the paved Cape Henlopen State Park trail near their Delaware beach home.

Well-wishers hooted and greeted the first lady with cheers and birthday greetings as the couple arrived at the trailhead near Gordons Pond beach. A smaller group sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she and the president finished up their ride on the 5.2-mile (8.4-kilometer) trail.

Jill Biden smiled and shouted, “Thanks!” as she and the president pedaled on toward their nearby house.

The president joined his wife at their beach house Wednesday evening to mark what a spokesperson for the first lady, Michael LaRosa, said would be a “quiet” birthday at their beach home. No family or friends were expected to join them.

The trip was a rare midweek getaway from the White House by a president. It also was Biden’s first visit to the couple’s vacation home since he took office in January.

The president is expected back at the White House on Friday.

Jill Biden, a longtime community college English professor, recently finished virtually teaching a course at Northern Virginia Community College. She won’t be teaching over the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland officer shoots teen who police say shot uncle in hotel parking lot
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sibling
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

Latest News

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
US Marshals kill fugitive on parking ramp in Minneapolis.
US Marshals kill fugitive on parking ramp in Minneapolis
Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
Jobs data to show whether worker shortages still slow hiring
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme...
After 2-year battle, House panel to interview Trump counsel